Ronald McDonald House hosting RSVP-only birthday gala

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo are celebrating 35 years with a night of food and fun.
The 35th Birthday Chair Affair and Red Tie Gala will be held Saturday, October 13 at the Cerulean Gallery in Amarillo.
Six local chefs will prepare a meal for attendees, with drinks provided by Reed Beverage.
Participants will also enjoy the work of 40 local artists, including five children.
The event will also feature live and silent auctions, a raffle, live music by Maggie Burt and special appearances by Amarillo DJ Tommy the Hacker and “Doppler” Dave Oliver.
Tickets are $100 or $175 for two.
RSVPs can be placed beginning Sept. 25 by calling (806) 358-8177.
