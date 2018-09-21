Rain chances continue through weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It is the last day of summer and it’s going to feel like fall.
Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s today under mostly cloudy skies.
Showers will continue through the morning with some pockets of heavy rain.
Winds will be gusty at times with gusts up to 35 mph.
Temps will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight under clearing skies.
Temps stay cool on Saturday with temps in the 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
We warm back into the 80s Sunday and Monday.
Our next cold front moves through for the end of next week.
