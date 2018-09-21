OPSU sees “historic” enrollment increase despite budget cuts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Oklahoma Panhandle State University said it is seeing a historic enrollment increase this fall, despite previous budget cuts.
Homecoming week has students excited at Oklahoma Panhandle State University... especially the university's largest freshman class in history.
"I'm just glad to be an Aggie," said Sophomore Darius Grays.
Students like Grays came for the programs.
"I'm a big band dude," said Grays. "I've been marching for many years."
Other students came from athletics.
"We love the field, new turf," said Freshman Walter Hughes.
"They got a [new] big poster that says 'no man's land,'" said Kevin Wade
Some students were recruited.
"One day, someone came and visited my school in Sunray and said [OPSU] is a great place," said Junior Dominique Delarosa.
"I have a great love for music for both band and choir," said Freshman Annabelle Fernandez. "So once they contacted me, I was like 'yes, I'm coming!'"
All of the above are efforts by the university to improve and expand this year... efforts that are believed to have contributed to their nine percent increase in enrollment.
"Expanding our cheerleading team, expanding our band, adding shooting sports- all those things come together to give us this kind of increase," said OPSU President Dr. Tim Faltyn.
"We've got new signs, we've got new turf, we've got a lot of building and growing going on on campus," said Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Dr. Julie Dinger.
The enrollment increase comes just after OPSU experienced what Dr. Faltyn calls devastating budget cuts, however he said they were able to turn it into something positive.
"We stopped trying to be everything to everybody," he said. "We started focusing on what we're really good at, and when we started to focus on what we're really good at, then we started to see growth, and we started to see positive things and revenue got better. So while it was tragic and I don't think it's really fair, in the end I think it's turned out to be positive for us.
Dr. Dinger said they've worked hard to ensure the student experience isn't affected by the budget cuts, and they plan to focus on the ongoing experience in order to keep students here.
"We've done things like restructure the supports that we have in place for students," said Dinger. "We have a very robust peer academic counseling program that we put in this year, we've redesigned the student orientation class to really get students not just interacting with the faculty within their major but with people across campus."
With 1,260 students now enrolled, Dr. Faltyn said they couldn't have made the increase possible without the people.
“It’s an affirmation that the community is coming and supporting us,” said Faltyn. “For me it means that what we’re doing is right. So it’s not just about attracting students, it’s about being a good community partner and we’re having a lot of people help us bring students to this institution. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.