A new view: City council approves body cams for the APD

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - More officers in Amarillo will be sporting body cams in the future, after city council approved funding for the cameras in its 2018 to 2019 budget that passed earlier this week.
APD won’t just be outfitted with another set of eyes on their uniform.
Officers will also get upgraded views from their patrol car.
“We also added funding to have body cams for all of our officers, all of our officers right now don’t have body cameras,” said Michelle Bonner, Deputy City Manager for the City of Amarillo. “As well as replace all of the in car cameras for all of our police vehicles.”
“The primary use of these will be on patrol,” said Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department. “Our patrol officers will be able to use that when they’re answering calls, when they’re on accidents, when they’re doing traffic stops and all of those kind of incidents. Fight calls, domestic violence incidents, things like that. There will most likely be a policy that says we’ll wear them in these situations, all the time, they’ll be on. "
The cameras will help collect evidence and affidavits.
“It’s such a benefit for the officer, the prosecution, the detective, the jury, when it goes to trial,” said Sgt. Burr. “For everyone to see, just firsthand what’s happening at the scene.”
While body cam footage can be controversial, the department believes the community will see their officers want to make a difference.
“I think that people are going to realize that we’re human by seeing these,” said Sgt. Burr. “I think they’re going to see a lot more of the good things that we don’t get to see because we don’t have them right now. Of course, if there are incidents of problems with officers,then these need to be brought to light.”
The department has experienced technical issues with video recently with the outdated cameras in cars.
The new car cameras will change that.
“When we’re going to get the body cameras and the car cameras it’ll be a system that all works together and we’ll be able to have it all new and it’ll work and we’ll be able to save it like the law requires,” said Sgt. Burr.
Before these cameras roll out, the department must decide what system will work best for the officers and the community.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.