Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Potter County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Environment Health and Public Health Departments have confirmed a mosquito caught in a trap in Potter County has tested positive for West Nile virus.
Health officials say there have been no reports this year of any cases in humans or insects in Potter or Randall counties until now.
The city will continue mosquito prevention activities and recommends property owners prevent standing water.
Other ways to avoid infection include using repellent and dressing properly.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.