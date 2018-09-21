3 models of Kaz bug zapper recalled due to shock hazard

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those who recently purchased a bug zapper should take a closer look at the model number.
Pest control manufacturer Kaz has recalled three models of bug zapper due to concerns of a shock hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the electrical grid inside the housing of the products can detach, posing risk of electrical shock.
Three incidents of the grid detaching have been reported to the CPSC, but no injures have yet been reported.
The CPSC lists three models of zapper affected by the recall.
Those with the listed models should immediately stop using the product and contact Kaz at (888) 480-2880 for a refund.
Around 72,000 units are affected.
