Make-A-Wish fires up the grill to grant wishes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Make-A-Wish North Texas invites you to the 3rd Annual Delicious Wishes Burger Bash as the non-profit works to meet the growing demand for wishes in the Texas Panhandle.
The Delicious Wishes Burger Bash is Thursday, Sept. 27 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Ranch Event Center in Bushland.
The event features area restaurants and cook teams who are competing for the title of “Best Burger in the Panhandle.”
Event-goers can sample their unique creations, enjoy an open bar, listen to live music from Danny Ruiz or bid for items in a silent and live auction.
This year’s event will also feature a magical wish reveal, where a child will learn their wish is coming true. Those in attendance will also hear from 7-year-old Ethan Thompson, who learned his wish was coming true at last year’s Burger Bash. He will update attendees about his wish to become a Jedi Master.
This is Make-A-Wish’s largest annual fundraiser and comes at a time when the demand for wishes in our area is at an all-time high. The organization is seeing a 22 percent increase in wish referrals from area doctors for children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.
Make-A-Wish North Texas serves the entire Texas Panhandle and anticipates granting more than 30 wishes this year. The average wish costs $8,000 to $10,000. That means the organization needs to raise more than $300,000 to make those wishes possible.
Make-A-Wish officials hope Burger Bash can help them reach that goal so no sick child will be turned away.
The non-profit believes wishes are a catalyst for hope and can fuel a child’s drive to defy the odds and push toward tomorrow. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope.
“Research reveals that wishes provide physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival,” said Alba Austin, the development officer for Amarillo’s Make-A-Wish office. “We cordially invite the community to join us for this memorable evening. Wish kids are being referred at an all-time high here in the Amarillo area, and your support is crucial.”
Burger Bash tickets are $50 per person. They are being sold online in advance and at the door on the day of the event. To purchase a ticket, click here.
