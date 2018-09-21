Kids learn ‘hard work ethic’ from Tri-State Fair projects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Kids from 30 surrounding counties who participate in shows at the Tri-State fair are experiencing more than just food and fun, they’re learning what it takes to handle livestock.
“Well, gosh 498 junior market steers,” said Dr. J.D. Ragland, the Texas A&M AG Extension Agent for Randall County. “That’s just in our region here, in the High Plains region. So that number is huge. And in fact, it is the largest junior market show that we have at the Tri-State Fair as far as exhibitors and numbers.”
“Steer projects are very difficult because they encompass about 14 months of hard work and effort that these kiddos put in,” said Dr. Ragland.
In order to compete, kids must remain committed to maintaining a day to day routine with their steer.
" It’s priceless. It teaches these kids the most important value that we can offer. That’s a good, hard work ethic," said Dr. Ragland. “They’ll spend quality family time together. At an event like this, to be able to showcase your hard work and effort. To me, that’s the grand champion prize honor.”
While the fair is only nine days, the Tri-State expo hosts 46 events year round.
The president of the Tri-State Fair board said they have an economic impact of about $21 million for the city of Amarillo and place a focus on education.
2200 elementary age children have been at the fair and going through the AG education program.
“We have more than $200,000 committed to education of our area youth. We currently have 11 area kids in college on scholarship from the Tri-State Fair,” said Jim Jennings, President of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair Board of Directors. “We give three additional scholarships every year.”
If you’re interested in heading to the steer judging on Saturday, the show begins at 8 a.m. on the exposition grounds.
