Nursery worker stabs 3 infants, 2 adults in New York, police say

NEW YORK (RNN) - A woman working at home daycare and maternity center attacked multiple people with a knife Friday, including three infants, police said.
The three babies, all girls, were taken to a nearby hospital in Queens. Reuters said two adults were also stabbed, the father of one of the kids and a female coworker.
The 3-day-old baby and 1-month-old baby both have injuries to their stomachs, and the 20-day-old baby has cuts to her chin, ear and lip, WABC reported. Police found a butcher knife and a meat cleaver at the scene.
According to reports, the female victim started to scream as she was stabbed in the torso, and the male victim ran in to help and was stabbed in the leg. Both are in critical but stable condition as well.
Police said the 52-year-old suspect cut her own wrists and was found unconscious in the building’s basement; she is in stable condition and in custody.
WABC said the home appeared to be set up as a nursery with living quarters. People in the community described it as a “maternity hotel” or communal setting for immigrant parents and newborns.
Police said nine total children were in the house at the time. The others were removed, and they were not physically hurt. The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. ET.
At least some of the other children’s parents were there at the time of the attack.
