Clovis Rotary Club to host miniature golf tournament to benefit food bank

The Clovis Rotary Club will host a miniature golf tournament on September 22 to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico. (source: Clovis Rotary Club)
By Britt Snipes | September 21, 2018 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:57 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Clovis Rotary Club will host a miniature golf tournament on September 22 to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.

Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Casel-Land Fun Center.

The tournament will have an entrance fee of $200 per four-player team.

There is also an option to sponsor a hole for $50 or $100.

Funds that are raised at the tournament will be donated to the food bank, which will go towards the Food for Kids Backpacks Program.

