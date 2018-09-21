Clovis Rotary Club to host miniature golf tournament to benefit food bank

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Clovis Rotary Club will host a miniature golf tournament on September 22 to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.
Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Casel-Land Fun Center.
The tournament will have an entrance fee of $200 per four-player team.
There is also an option to sponsor a hole for $50 or $100.
Funds that are raised at the tournament will be donated to the food bank, which will go towards the Food for Kids Backpacks Program.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.