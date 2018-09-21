Annual Chuckwagon Cookoff returns to Clarendon

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - Clarendon’s annual cookoff tradition continues this weekend at the Saints' Roost Museum.
The 24th annual Colonel Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 with an authentic chuckwagon dinner served at 1 p.m.
Admission is free and will also include museum tours, a western trade show and a hay auction.
To buy tickets or for more information on how to get involved in the competition, visit the Saints' Roost Museum website.
Admission to the event is free but meal tickets cost $20.
