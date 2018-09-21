AC says it is not too late for students to register for fall classes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Although classes have already started at Amarillo College, it is not too late for students to sign up for classes.
The school is encouraging people who are interested in enrolling to speak with an adviser about the next offering of eight week classes.
The classes will begin on October 22nd.
Amarillo College’s Director of Advising Ernesto Olmos says school advisers are open to speaking with current or prospective students about starting the process of registering for these classes.
It is still not too late to sign up for financial aid to help pay for classes too.
More information and assistance can be found at Amarillo College’s advising page.
