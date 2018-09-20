Palo Duro’s Coach A.J. Johnson receives award for community service

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In honor of over two decades of service to the Palo Duro community Edible Arrangements and Welcome Pardner recognized Coach A.J. Johnson as their Random Acts of Kindness award recipient for the month of September. Coach Johnson was honored with a plaque filled with quotes from former students, players, and colleagues he’s impacted over the course of his career.
“My goal has kind of developed as I went along. As a young coach, you think about winning, winning, winning...as you start to mature as a coach you think about what kind of impact am I having on kids, their families and that type of thing, so its changed for me quite a bit.", said Coach Johnson. "I think its changed for the best when I see people like this come out today to say thank you for what you do for our community it lets me know that we’re headed in the right direction.”
Coach Johnson continues to serve the Palo Duro community and will be leading the Lady Dons once again this upcoming basketball season.
