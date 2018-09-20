Northwest Texas Hospital and affiliates to host lecture series

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas hospital, Texas Panhandle Centers, and Department of Psychiatry at Texas Tech will be hosting professional athlete and photographer Suzanne Stroeer for the Doctor Hugh Pennal Lecture Series on September 21.
Stroeer will share her story of transformation, the struggle for happiness and balance, set against the backdrop of life adventures.
The lecture will be held at Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to the public.
