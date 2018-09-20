Moore County officials searching for wanted woman

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Moore County officials are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is wanted for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for Miriam Ortiz. This is the third time she has been featured as their weekly fugitive.
In May of 2017, Ortiz was wanted by the Moore County Crime Stoppers for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
If you know where she may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.
If your tip leads to her locating and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.