Man who runs Amarillo accounting firm accused of investment fraud

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A federal grand jury in Maryland has indicted a man who runs an Amarillo accounting firm, accusing him and two other men of cheating people out of more than $364 million.
The court unsealed the indictment of Jay Ledford on Tuesday. The indictment describes Ledford as operating several businesses including Ledford and Associates here.
The documents do not implicate the Amarillo business.
The indictment says he and partners committed investment fraud by using investors' money to pay supposed profits to earlier investors who bought portfolios that didn’t make money. It also accuses the men of lying about being investors in the portfolios themselves.
The indictment says Ledford lives in Colleyville, a city in the Metroplex.
