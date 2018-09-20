Man sentenced to 15 years for 2016 Eastridge Park homicide

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man will spend 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the homicide of a man at Eastridge Park in 2016.
According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, David Sui Cue Lian pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of Jamor Lee.
In September of 2016, Lee was struck with punches, kicks and a belt. He later died of those injuries.
Lian was arrested and charged for Lee’s death.
He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
