Hereford student ‘detained’ after suspected terroristic threat

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - A Hereford ISD student has been taken into custody by police after authorities said they made a threat against against the school.
Around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 20, Hereford ISD staff were made aware of a terroristic threat made by a student.
A student was later detained by Hereford police under suspicion of making the threat via social media.
Hereford ISD credits the cooperation and protocols in place to stop threats with the quick identification and arrest of the student.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.