Hereford student ‘detained’ after suspected terroristic threat

Authorities credit cooperation, precautions with quick action

By Jacob Helker | September 20, 2018 at 9:27 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 1:51 PM

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - A Hereford ISD student has been taken into custody by police after authorities said they made a threat against against the school.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 20, Hereford ISD staff were made aware of a terroristic threat made by a student.

HISD Press Release Hereford ISD September 20, 2018 Thursday September 20, 2018 about 5:45am Hereford ISD staff was...

Posted by Hereford ISD on Thursday, September 20, 2018

A student was later detained by Hereford police under suspicion of making the threat via social media.

Hereford ISD credits the cooperation and protocols in place to stop threats with the quick identification and arrest of the student.

