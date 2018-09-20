City of Amarillo taking applications for Homeowner Emergency Repair program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Community Development department is now taking applications for the Homeowner Emergency Repair program.
The program is intended to provide assistance for repairing heating, electrical, sewer lines, gas lines, water lines, plumbing, roofs and accessibility needs around the home. The program provides assistance for repairs to hazardous or life-threatening conditions and is funded through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and offered through the Community Development Block Grant.
In order to qualify for the program, property owners must be low to moderate income. Applications are available in the Community Development office on the first flood of the Simms Municipal Building located at 808 South Buchanan.
To learn more about the program, call (806) 378-9319.
