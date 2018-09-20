Big changes!

It is another mild start to the morning with temps in the 60′s and 70′s, but afternoon temps will be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80′s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with showers and storms starting in the west this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times and will move east overnight. This will drop temps into the 40′s and 50′s overnight. Highs on Friday will be below normal in the upper 60′s and low 70′s with clearing skies throughout the day. Saturday will be another cooler day with temps in the 70′s. Another cold front moves in for the middle of next week.