AutoInc donates $75,000 to Amarillo College

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo AutoInc donated $75,000 to Amarillo College for their Advocacy and Research Center on September 20.
AC’s resource center operates a variety of programs to impoverished students, such as a food bank, clothes closet and assisting with housing costs.
In the last year, the resource center helped 21 percent of AC students stay in school despite unexpected expenses.
The donation from AutoInc will enable students with financial needs to continue their education.
