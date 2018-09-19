Blazing a trail from the Panhandle: NASA’s first female chief flight director grew up in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For NASA’s Holly Ridings, a love of space started at an early age.
"I wanted to work for NASA since I was really young,” said Ridings. “If you ask anyone in Amarillo, they know that about me so it's been super fun to have people remember that and remind me.”
Growing up in the Panhandle, Ridings attended Olsen Elementary and Crockett Middle School before graduating from Tascosa High School in 1992. She still has family in the area, including her parents, her sister who is the head volleyball coach at Tascosa and a nephew who plays baseball for the Amarillo High Sandies.
Now, she is the first female chief flight director in NASA’s history.
"Obviously, I've got very strong ties still in Amarillo. My family, generationally, has been there for a long, long time,” said Ridings. “The community support has been amazing. My sister sent it out yesterday and got to see friends and family from my entire life kind of chime in and be excited."
Ridings isn’t the only NASA trailblazer from the area. Just across town at the Texas Air and Space Museum, mementos and artifacts follow the journeys of other notable members of the NASA’s space program who have roots in the Panhandle.
"Most of these have been into space, one way or another and they’re spacewalking, moon walking and different aspects of the space program,” said Jerry Foster, a tour guide with the Texas Air & Space Museum.
Some of those people include, of course, Rick Husband, as well as astronauts like fellow Tascosa grad Paul Lockhart, Alan Bean of Wheeler and Edgar Mitchell of Hereford.
"We are honored to honor them in more ways than one,” said Foster. “We wish we had more memorabilia of the people from Amarillo that were in the space program."
Ridings says it's hard but fun work to get to that place and anyone looking to follow in her footsteps should remember the early basics and stepping stones, like dedication and good grades.
"I think that on an individual basis it's really kind of what's inside you and how hard you work and how much grit you have, so having an opportunity to represent women and show them that grit is very important to me,” said Ridings.
She hopes to use her new accomplishment as a way to inspire others like the younger generations.
"Having someone to look at, even if you don't know them, even if it's just someone you see through what we're doing right now or in other ways, to say 'look, I never really thought about that but I can do that too,’” said Ridings.
From Amarillo to Houston, Ridings joins a talented list of locals paving the way to space for generations to come.
