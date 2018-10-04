Skip to content
'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over!' App allows drivers to record interactions with police
It's called "Police" and is technically an "add on" to the "Shortcuts" app that you can download onto the iPhone with the recent iOS 12 system update.
By
Allison Norlian
Published 1h at 11:52 PM
Amarillo VA improves to 4 Star rating
By
Cassie Stafford
Published 3h at 10:30 PM
Texas Tech Police investigating threat written on bathroom wall
By
KCBD Digital
Published 4h at 9:07 PM
National chains come to Amarillo for the first time
By
Jami Seymore
Published October 4, 2018 at 6:51 PM
Duncan responds to Francis' resignation, signals support for Mitchell as chancellor
By
KCBD Digital
Published October 4, 2018 at 6:15 PM
Jury finds Clovis man guilty of 2017 stabbing, rape
By
Kaitlin Johnson
Published October 4, 2018 at 5:31 PM
UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified
By
Samantha Forester
Published October 4, 2018 at 5:14 PM
‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over!’ App allows drivers to record interactions with police
It’s called “Police” and is technically an “add on” to the “Shortcuts” app that you can download onto the iPhone with the recent iOS 12 system update.
By
Allison Norlian
1h
1h
Amarillo VA improves to 4 Star rating
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is now a four star facility.
By
Cassie Stafford
3h
3h
Texas Tech Police investigating threat written on bathroom wall
Texas Tech Police are investigating a threat found on a bathroom wall at Holden Hall.
By
KCBD Digital
4h
4h
National chains come to Amarillo for the first time
By
Jami Seymore
Duncan responds to Francis’ resignation, signals support for Mitchell as chancellor
By
KCBD Digital
Jury finds Clovis man guilty of 2017 stabbing, rape
By
Kaitlin Johnson
UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified
A threatening letter from an inmate at the Wichita Co. Jail led hazmat crews to a business on Maurine Street on Thursday.
By
Samantha Forester
October 4
October 4
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding fugitive
The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to find fugitive Joe Andrew Limon.
By
Britt Snipes
October 4
October 4
Department of Justice grants AISD $250,000 for security upgrades
By
Britt Snipes
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:18 PM
FM 90 to celebrate World College Radio Day with veteran DJs
By
Britt Snipes
Published October 4, 2018 at 3:58 PM
Family Support Services to host event related to domestic violence
By
Britt Snipes
Published October 4, 2018 at 3:19 PM
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill lawmakers who don't support Kavanaugh
Published 38m at 1:14 AM
Published 38m at 1:14 AM
Toddler trashes $1,000 after sending envelope through shredder
Published 1h at 12:24 AM
Published 1h at 12:24 AM
Protests heat up ahead of Kavanaugh vote
Published 3h at 10:07 PM
Nigerian women are being migrated, lured into sex trafficking in Paris, report says
In France it is buying sex rather than selling it that is illegal, but the police say that most of the women who work at the Bois de Vincennes are slaves
October 4
October 4
Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover
The illustration depicts words and phrases from Ford's testimony before the Senate committee last week.
October 4
October 4
Kids, Inc. switches to Xcel Energy’s LED lighting program
The Amarillo’s Kids, Inc. facility is saving money on electric and switching to Xcel Energy’s LED lighting program.
By
Britt Snipes
Published October 4, 2018 at 3:03 PM
TTU quarterback Alan Bowman still in hospital after tackle causes partially collapsed lung
By
Devin Ward
October 2
By
Devin Ward
October 2
October 2
Amarillo Professional Baseball and San Diego Padres announce two-year partnership
By
Kaitlin Johnson
October 1
By
Kaitlin Johnson
October 1
October 1
The Wrap Up: Week 5 Scores
September 28
September 28
September 28
Texas Tech football player arrested, charged with having brass knuckles
True Freshman Myller Royals, a wide receiver for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, was arrested on Friday night during a traffic stop.
By
Amber Stegall
September 27
September 27
The best burger in Georgia has a pretty distinct name
Meet the Megalodon – the monster that once roamed the U.S. coast
This museum is home to the world's largest collection of Jim Henson puppets
Tequila-infused Ceviche at Maya Mexican Grill and Tequila Lounge
Department of Justice grants AISD $250,000 for security upgrades
By
Britt Snipes
Department of Justice grants AISD $250,000 for security upgrades
By
Britt Snipes
Tedd Mitchell named sole finalist for chancellor position
By
Michael Cantu
By
Michael Cantu
VIDEO: TTU Board of Regents taking questions after Rick Francis resignation
By
Michael Cantu
By
Michael Cantu
Hereford ISD proposes $22.4 million bond to upgrade safety
By
Nicolette Perrone
By
Nicolette Perrone
the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health will offer adult immunizations on Friday, Oct. 5
City of Amarillo mobile immunization clinic to be at Bahama Buck’s
By
Kaitlin Johnson
The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management is hosting the Prep Expo 2018 on September 29
OEM to host community preparedness event
OEM to host community preparedness event
OEM PrepExpo
Elderly woman attacked by mother bear after encounter with cubs
By
4 people injured in WI shooting; gunman dead
By
Black girl denied urgent care when workers don't believe her mother is white
By
'SNL' debuts new season with focus on Kavanaugh hearing
By
Security camera continues to film after suspect steals it
By
Our Perspective on how connecting with people has changed
By
Brent McClure
By
Brent McClure
Perspective: Launching the area's first conversational newscast
By
Perspective: NewsChannel 10 launches 2nd Cup, first conversational newscast in the Panhandle
By
Brent McClure
Our Perspective on stigmas associated with Dyslexia
By
Brent McClure
By
Brent McClure
Our Perspective on the Texas Tech Chancellor and proposed Veterinary school
By
Brent McClure
By
Brent McClure