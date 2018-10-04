‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over!’ App allows drivers to record interactions with police

It’s called “Police” and is technically an “add on” to the “Shortcuts” app that you can download onto the iPhone with the recent iOS 12 system update.
By 

Allison Norlian

Published 1h at 11:52 PM
Published October 4, 2018 at 5:14 PM
It’s called “Police” and is technically an “add on” to the “Shortcuts” app that you can download onto the iPhone with the recent iOS 12 system update.
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is now a four star facility.
Texas Tech Police are investigating a threat found on a bathroom wall at Holden Hall.
A threatening letter from an inmate at the Wichita Co. Jail led hazmat crews to a business on Maurine Street on Thursday.
The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to find fugitive Joe Andrew Limon.
In France it is buying sex rather than selling it that is illegal, but the police say that most of the women who work at the Bois de Vincennes are slaves
The illustration depicts words and phrases from Ford's testimony before the Senate committee last week.
True Freshman Myller Royals, a wide receiver for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, was arrested on Friday night during a traffic stop.
